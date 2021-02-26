Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing woman?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help locating a missing woman.

Elease Murphy Blue, 52, was last seen at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of Druid Park Avenue, according to deputies. She is described as having gray hair and browns eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities released a photo of her.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket with a black fur-lined hood, black tights, blue shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.