Advertisement

Can you help Richmond County deputies find this missing woman?

Elease Murphy Blue
Elease Murphy Blue(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help locating a missing woman.

Elease Murphy Blue, 52, was last seen at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 1300 block of Druid Park Avenue, according to deputies. She is described as having gray hair and browns eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities released a photo of her.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket with a black fur-lined hood, black tights, blue shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyone Lambert
Suspect arrested in late-night Augusta slaying; victim identified
A man was found dead on the side of Katie Lane in Trenton, South Carolina.
Officials identify body of man found in Trenton
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken dad rejoins daughter after losing her in unknown adoption
Grayson Beveridge
Augusta National trespassing suspect blames incident on boredom
This was the scene Feb. 25, 2021, after a train derailment the night before in the area of...
Crews work to clean up after train derailment in Augusta

Latest News

From left: Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and state Sen. Max Burns.
During visit, Ga. lieutenant governor hails AU Health vaccine clinics
Some officials say the pandemic is to blame for problems like this along South Carolina roads.
Why is litter so bad in South Carolina — and what’s being done about it?
Litter
What's behind all the roadside litter in South Carolina?
Radar Check
Radar Check