Attempted murder suspect on the run could be in local SC counties

HAMPTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 31-year-old man accused of shooting someone could be in Jasper, Hampton, Barnwell, or Richland counties, officials say.

Demetrius Levanne Green is accused of shooting a man in the head on January 7, 2021, in Hampton, SC.

He is 5′11, weighs 165 pounds, and has noticeable tattoos on the left and right side of his neck. (Neck tattoos were obtained since the provided images were captured).

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is handling the fugitive investigation and is asking the community to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry with any information that can help locate Green.

Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact Crime Stoppers.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

PHONE TIP - Call toll free number 843-554-1111

WEB TIP - Go to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry website at 5541111.com and click ‘submit a tip’

MOBILE TIP - Download the P3 TIPS app on your Apple or Android Device

The Hampton Police Department is also assisting in this investigation.

