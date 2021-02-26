3-time NL East champ Braves extend manager Snitker thru 2023

ATLANTA (AP) - Coming off a third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves have extended the contract of manager Brian Snitker through the 2023 season. There’s also a club option for 2024.

The 65-year-old Snitker took over the Braves on an interim basis in 2016 when the club was in the midst of a massive rebuilding job. After going 72-90 in his first full season, Atlanta won the first of its three straight division titles in 2018.

Last season, the Braves won a postseason series for the first time since 2001 before losing to the Dodgers in a seven-game NL Championship Series.?

