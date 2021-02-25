Advertisement

With gratitude, 91-year-old receives his high school diploma in Aiken County

Clarence Bush got his high school diploma at 91 years old.
By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’re never too young or too old to achieve a dream.

Just ask Clarence Bush, who proved that to be true when he got his high school diploma at 91 years old.

If you’d ever asked him if he thought he’d ever get his high school diploma, the answer would’ve been no.

“I would have never imagined this,” he said.

But he says even almost a century later, the feelings were overwhelming.

“I’m filled with gratitude,” he said. “I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I feel so unworthy.”

He dropped out of school in the third grade to take care of his family “Education for Black people was learning how to work, and that’s what my family taught us,” he said.

He says his hope and faith have helped him overcome so many barriers.

He was the first African American to open his own business on Main Street in New Ellenton.

And now he’s being recognized and honored by Silver Bluff High School, others from the community and family members who are proud to be a part of such a significant moment.

They’ll carry it with them forever. “It means a lot to me to know that people still think about me and think enough of me to give me this honor,” he said. He says he has given a lot of love to the community. And he can proudly say its being given back to him every day. “Thank you, thank you,” he said.

