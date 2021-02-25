Wardlaw senior recognized as CSRA’s only McDonald’s All-American finalist

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the season for boys’ basketball at Wardlaw Academy is over, but they still have players making national headlines.

Avery Spurlock is a senior at Wardlaw in Johnston. Last week, he was named to the McDonald’s All American finalists list.

The list recognizes 24 of the best high school basketball players from across the country, and he’s the only player from the CSRA to be recognized.

“My last four years here have been great--loved every second of it,” he said.

It’s been a decorated career at Wardlaw for senior guard Spurlock. Three regular season and region tournament championships, two all-region teams. And now he can add McDonald’s All-American finalist to his resume.

He says it’s an honor to be chosen as a finalist, and it shows that even small schools can get love on the national stage.

“I’ve been watching that game every year. Seeing kids like Zion Williamson from SCISA play on it, so it was cool just to get nominated for it,” Spurlock said. “It shows that you don’t have to be at a public school. You can be at a private school and get recognition from big names.”

Spurlock finished up his senior season averaging 23 and a half, nine and six, leading Wardlaw to the state playoffs.

Basketball is a family business for the Spurlocks. Avery fell in love with the game while competing with his brothers in the backyard. He’s played the last four years under his dad and brother who coach Wardlaw.

“It can be tough of course. I feel like I’m the one they yell at the most, but they hold me accountable which is what I want so I appreciate it,” Spurlock said.

With COVID throwing a wrench in recruiting, Spurlock’s future is still uncertain. But his legacy as a patriot is cemented forever.

“We’ve had a very good winning culture. I’m going to miss the family part of Wardlaw. We have a big family here and I’m going to miss it.”

Spurlock didn’t make the final team of 24, but says it was still a great experience to make it this far.

