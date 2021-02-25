Advertisement

Vaccine demand will determine start of next phase, S.C. health officials say

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, state health officials say we could soon be on our way to Phase 1B of South Carolina’s vaccine rollout.

Dr. Linda Bell says DHEC isn’t looking at the percentage of people who received the vaccine already but rather the amount of demand that remains for the vaccine from those in Phase 1A.

“We want to make sure that we have vaccinated the majority of people who are seeking vaccinations,” Bell said.

Bell adding that when the demand in Phase 1A begins to fall, that is when health leaders will begin to make plans to allow for those in line to receive their turn at the shots.

“We are continually adjusting our plan to take everything into consideration, from our expectations, how well we are covering that at-risk population and the vaccine supply,” Bell said.

DHEC keeping a constant eye on how efficiently and effectively they are meeting the demand and adjusting their plan to make sure that those who are at most risk receive a vaccine.

When asked about adding certain groups of people into Phase 1B, Bell said DHEC is always evaluating how to best protect the most vulnerable and will make those changes if needed.

