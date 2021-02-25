Advertisement

Two pedestrian deaths raise questions of speeding along local roads

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous driving is becoming a major problem on our local roads.

According to the Georgia Office of Highway Safety, there were nearly 1,500 fatal crashes in the state two years ago. 236 of them were pedestrian deaths.

South Carolina’s numbers are more up-to-date. So far, this year there have been 121 fatal crashes and 132 people killed.

And two of those were pedestrian deaths that happened in our area in the last two weeks, right off Edgefield Road.

“This road is a semi-racetrack.”

Roy Williams, better known as ‘The Peanut Man,’ has sold peanuts along Edgefield Road for nearly 15 years.

And he says every day, the sights and sounds of cars speeding by have become the norm.

“A guy rode by here on a motorcycle a while ago he had to be going over 100. It’s just crazy,” Williams says.

And he says it can be dangerous.

Just last night, 54-year-old Christine Boland of North Augusta died after a truck hit her on Edgefield Road.

And just two weeks ago, the same thing happened to 68-year-old Richard Robinson.

Both Boland and Robinson were crossing the road at night when they were hit.

“Down there, you’ll have a dozen a day walking up the sidewalk,” Williams said.

According to the South Carolina Department of safety, 180 pedestrians were hit and killed in South Carolina last year. Eight of those deaths were in Aiken or Edgefield counties.

And Williams says more police patrols could help with speeding.

“Even the blue light I got up here [on top of his peanut stand] slows them down some,” he said.

But the biggest help could simply come from the drivers.

“Nobody has nothing that important to do to run 75-80 miles per hour down this road. It’s not that important...,” Williams said.

