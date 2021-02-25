Advertisement

Suspect arrested in late-night Augusta slaying; victim identified

Tyone Lambert
Tyone Lambert(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight Augusta slaying left one man dead and the suspect in jail, authorities reported.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of Ramsey Street after receiving a report of an unresponsive male.

Arriving deputies found homicide victim Joe Nunnally Jr., 57, of Augusta, lying on the curb unresponsive.

CRIME | 1-year-old’s death sends shockwave through Augusta neighborhood

Deputy Coroner William Leisey pronounced Nunnally dead at 12:05 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said they learned Nunnally and Tyone Lambert, 47, had been hanging out in the area with several others, when for unknown reasons, Lambert struck Nunnally with a blunt object.

Nunnally then walked a short distance, fell to the ground unresponsive and succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

Lambert was subsequently arrested and charged with murder, deputies said.

He’s being held in Richmond County jail, according to jail records.

Nunnally’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

