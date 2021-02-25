Pandemic complicating hiring efforts in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolinians continue to live off of unemployment benefits even as the unemployment rate steadily comes down from the height of the COVID crisis last summer.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the American Job Center and SC Works Veterans Services hosted a virtual hiring event with nearly 3,000 job openings. As of Monday, only around 330 people had signed up to attend.

“We offer opportunity. At each of these events we will generally see about 10 hires,” Warren Snead, human resources manager for Cooper Standard, said. “We don’t hire everyone who shows up obviously. We do thorough background checks.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the South Carolina unemployment rate has fallen from nearly 13% in April to 4.6% in December. With vaccine distribution ramping up and businesses beginning to reopen, more jobs are becoming available.

“For somebody who is underemployed, this is a critical opportunity,” Snead said. “We certainly don’t want people to be dependent on unemployment.”

While opportunities are available, not everyone is able find a new job.

The coronavirus job market has hit various groups in different ways. Single mothers, for example, are finding it even more difficult to find a job that they can do while watching their children. Malikah Small is caring for her kids while they attend virtual schooling.

“I can’t work from home with a toddler. I can’t leave the house and work,” Small said. “It sucks. There’s no better term to describe it.”

Antonio Mulligan is also having trouble finding a new job because of his criminal history. He served probationary time for drug offenses. He was holding down a job last year but was let go because of the pandemic.

He says it’s hard to even get a call back.

“It’s discouraging when you get emails for jobs that you know you’re qualified for that you simply can’t get because of rules and regulations. So that part is hard,” Mulligan said.

Between November and December unemployment did go up by 0.2%. The hospitality industry continues to see the highest levels of unemployment at 15.6% unemployment.

Despite this, South Carolina continues to trend significantly better than the nation-wide statistics. The national unemployment rate is 6.3%.

