Advertisement

NCAA hands South Carolina 2-year probation for ex-assistant

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for two years for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a sports agent.

The case was part of the college basketball corruption trial, in which Evans pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. The NCAA accepted South Carolina’s self-imposed penalties, which include a reduction in unofficial visits from prospects and a six-week ban in telephone recruiting.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin was not named in the original NCAA investigation. Evans spent four seasons at South Carolina before leaving for Oklahoma State after the 2015-2016 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child
These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at...
Burglar in a U-Haul targets 2 Augusta-area churches
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Georgia senators vote for year-round daylight saving time
One injured in trail derailment accident on Glass Factory Avenue
Two trains collide, cars derail in accident on Glass Factory Avenue

Latest News

No. 5 South Carolina wins 13th straight over Ole Miss, 68-43
Former Panthers owner gives $150 million to Wofford College
Avery Spurlock, Wardlaw's All-American finalist
Wardlaw senior recognized as CSRA’s only McDonald’s All-American finalist
Women's sports
S.C. lawmakers to debate banning transgender females from girls’ sports