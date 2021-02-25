NCAA hands South Carolina 2-year probation for ex-assistant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for two years for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a sports agent.

The case was part of the college basketball corruption trial, in which Evans pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. The NCAA accepted South Carolina’s self-imposed penalties, which include a reduction in unofficial visits from prospects and a six-week ban in telephone recruiting.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin was not named in the original NCAA investigation. Evans spent four seasons at South Carolina before leaving for Oklahoma State after the 2015-2016 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.