McMaster urges private companies to open vaccine sites

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vaccine location in South Carolina is delivering 130 doses a day with no waiting and wants to expand its capacity to 300 shots per day.

The West Columbia site, ran by Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Dominion Energy, was toured by Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday.

McMaster says the vaccine site is running efficiently because private businesses are working together.

“This is the answer,” McMaster says. “There is no way there will be enough sites to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated without having sites like this, companies like this, private individuals stepping up and playing a part.”

McMaster says the government needs the help of private businesses.

“The government is not big enough and never will be big enough to do all that needs to be done. That’s why in everything we do, we depend on private businesses, private citizens, people who want to lend a hand to get to work,” McMaster says.

Lou Kennedy, Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO, says they want to help relieve the strain on hospital workers.

“It’s a no-brainer that we can do this and be a help to the already hard-working folks at the hospital,” Kennedy says. “They can help the sick patients and we can help the well patients. That takes some stress and strain from them.”

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Chief Clinical Officer Stephanie Simmonds says putting her scrubs back on has been the most fulfilling professional thing she has done.

“It was great to come to the front line and really make a difference, and with so many people feeling scared and vulnerable right now that we are able to ease their stress and complete the process for them with no pain,” Simmonds says.

Nephron and Dominion’s vaccination site helps people through the entire process of getting vaccinated. The location helps with registering people for their first shot and setting up their second.

“A lot of the elderly folks aren’t able to get through walk-in, it’s very difficult for them, there are long wait times,” Simmonds says. “Here it is. Quick and easy for them. They don’t need to get out.”

Nephron Pharmaceuticals has openings in West Columbia for eligible people across the state. Appointments can be made by calling 844-224-2225.

