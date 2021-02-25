McDuffie County plans 4-day, in-person learning for more students

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some McDuffie County students will now return to face-to-face learning for four days a week.

In an update on Thursday, the McDuffie County School System announced it will expand in-person instruction for face-to-face students in grades Pre-K through fifth grade, to four days per week starting March 1.

Face-to-face students in grades 6 through 12 will continue their current blended learning format.

The McDuffie County School System has released an update for second semester learning. (Source: McDuffie County School System)

The system plans to remain in this model for face-to-face students until further notice. If there are changes, parents and students will be notified.

Students completely learning from home won’t be affected by this change.

Also, parents of elementary and middle school students will have the option to change their child’s instructional model for the fourth nine weeks March 1-5, 2021.

Parents can change from the virtual/Learn from Home model to face-to-face learning or vice versa.

