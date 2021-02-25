Local law officers open hearts to winter storm victims

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is coming to the aid of Texans who are dealing with the aftermath of a disastrous winter storm.

Local churches, businesses and any other organizations that wish to send support to Texans can provide a monetary donation to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Foundation. All money collected will be sent to the American Red Cross in Houston to aid in relief, according to the foundation.

Cash, check or money order donations can be dropped at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 225 Highway 24 South in Waynesboro or mailed to the agency at P.O. Box 702, Waynesboro, GA 30830.

