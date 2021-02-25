Advertisement

Downtown Augusta house fires ruled arson

By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A series of fires that damaged four homes in Augusta has been ruled arson, according to state officials.

The fires broke out on Monday afternoon at Telfair and First streets.

State insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Thursday that fires were the result of an act of arson.

The fires occurred at 30 Telfair St. and 106 Telfair St. Two other houses, located at 104 Telfair St. and 108 Telfair St., received collateral damage.

Four Augusta homes burn in fire

All four houses are vacated and abandoned single-story family dwellings, contain no public utilities and are total losses due to the fires.

“First responders arrived on the scene of the initial fire and observed another house down the street on fire,” King said. “Assisting the Augusta Fire Department, we determined these fires were set using available combustible materials on-site and an open flame. No injuries or deaths resulted from these fires.”

Anyone with information about this Richmond County fire is invited to call King’s investigators at 800-252-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.

Neighbors had told News 12 the houses were condemned and that no one was living in them.

However, they said they’d seen homeless people inside.

There were no firefighter injuries. However, a passerby cut their hand on a window when they smashed it to make sure no one was inside.

