Former Panthers owner gives $150 million to Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The former owner of the Carolina Panthers has given $150 million to his alma mater, Wofford College. School officials say Jerome Richardson’s gift is the largest in the college’s history.

Wofford said in a statement that it is designated for the college’s endowment with a focus on need-based scholarships and experiences for students.

Richardson has now contributed more than $260 million to Wofford over the years.

