Advertisement

Former Panthers owner gives $150 million to Wofford College

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The former owner of the Carolina Panthers has given $150 million to his alma mater, Wofford College. School officials say Jerome Richardson’s gift is the largest in the college’s history.

Wofford said in a statement that it is designated for the college’s endowment with a focus on need-based scholarships and experiences for students.

Richardson has now contributed more than $260 million to Wofford over the years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child
These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at...
Burglar in a U-Haul targets 2 Augusta-area churches
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Georgia senators vote for year-round daylight saving time
One injured in trail derailment accident on Glass Factory Avenue
Two trains collide, cars derail in accident on Glass Factory Avenue

Latest News

No. 5 South Carolina wins 13th straight over Ole Miss, 68-43
NCAA hands South Carolina 2-year probation for ex-assistant
Avery Spurlock, Wardlaw's All-American finalist
Wardlaw senior recognized as CSRA’s only McDonald’s All-American finalist
Women's sports
S.C. lawmakers to debate banning transgender females from girls’ sports