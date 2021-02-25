Advertisement

Deputies arrest suspects accused of drive-by shooting that killed Summerville man

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Theodore Nelson of Moncks Corner...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Theodore Nelson of Moncks Corner and 24-year-old Malik Hedin of North Charleston. Both have been charged with murder.((Source: OCSO))
By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two men from the Lowcountry accused of a drive-by shooting that took the life of a Summerville man in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Theodore Nelson of Moncks Corner and 24-year-old Malik Hedin of North Charleston.

Both have been charged with murder.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you’re running to,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “We will come after you regardless of whether you’re in county, in state or elsewhere.”

The suspects’ charges stem from an incident on Jan. 16 in which a 32-year-old Summerville man was shot multiple times.

“Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators developed information that the victim and several others were at a Eutawville residence on that date,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they learned that around 2 a.m. shots were fired from a passing vehicle striking the victim who was outside of a home. The victim was transported to a Midlands area hospital where he would succumb to his injuries less than a week later.

“Both Nelson and Hedin were taken into custody on Monday by a joint task force of OCSO and US Deputy Marshals,” OCSO officials said. “A charge of murder carries a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child
These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at...
Burglar in a U-Haul targets 2 Augusta-area churches
What if gas makes your car stop instead of go? It’s happening to local drivers
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removals end his face covering as he prepares to speak to reporters...
Kemp to announce plan to vaccinate Georgia teachers, others
Aiken County parents on returning to in-person learning
Aiken County parents on returning to in-person learning
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken father reunites with daughter after losing her in unknown adoption
Aiken father fights to get daughter back
Aiken father fights to get daughter back