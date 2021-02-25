Deputies arrest suspects accused of drive-by shooting that killed Summerville man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested two men from the Lowcountry accused of a drive-by shooting that took the life of a Summerville man in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Theodore Nelson of Moncks Corner and 24-year-old Malik Hedin of North Charleston.

Both have been charged with murder.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you’re running to,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “We will come after you regardless of whether you’re in county, in state or elsewhere.”

The suspects’ charges stem from an incident on Jan. 16 in which a 32-year-old Summerville man was shot multiple times.

“Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators developed information that the victim and several others were at a Eutawville residence on that date,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they learned that around 2 a.m. shots were fired from a passing vehicle striking the victim who was outside of a home. The victim was transported to a Midlands area hospital where he would succumb to his injuries less than a week later.

“Both Nelson and Hedin were taken into custody on Monday by a joint task force of OCSO and US Deputy Marshals,” OCSO officials said. “A charge of murder carries a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.