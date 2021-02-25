Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening, but clouds will increase towards daybreak Friday. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast. Lows will be dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s by early Friday.

The Wedge will bring miserable weather Friday, but the good news is that it only lasts one day! (WRDW)

Scattered showers are expected during the day Friday. The Wedge is also expected to develop Friday, which will likely create a big temperature divide across the region. Cooler highs in the 40s and 50s are expected for the central and northern CSRA, but the southern CSRA could get into the 60s and potentially 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. No threat for severe weather or flooding on Friday. Rain chances will be highest for the central and northern CSRA. The northern CSRA could get up to 0.50″ Friday, but the southern CSRA will likely see less.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible early Saturday and then again Sunday afternoon. Low temperatures early Saturday will bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday and we should remain dry for most of the day across the CSRA. Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 3-8 mph. A warm front will be lifting north of the region Saturday, which will bring in much warmer air Sunday.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday, but most of the day should be dry. Highs will be very warm and reach the mid to low 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy out of the southwest between 10-15 mph.

Higher rain chances are expected again Monday with our next incoming front. Highs on Monday will be near 70. Rain totals are expected to be between 0.25-0.50″ Monday. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west-northwest between 8-15 mph.

Less confidence in the forecast Tuesday with long range models diverging completely. Keeping a low rain chance Tuesday with highs cooler in the 60s. Tuesday’s forecast will likely be tweaked over the next few days. Keep it here for updates.

