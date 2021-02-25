Advertisement

Crews work to clean up after train derailment in Augusta

By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews were working Thursday morning at the scene of a train derailment in Augusta, trying to get the railcars moved from where they tumbled after a train collision the night before.

Around 9:30 a.m., workers said they’d been at the scene for 15 hours and all they had to do was attach the cars to hooks. They planned to have the issue resolved sometime Thursday.

The accident between a CSX and Norfolk Southern train happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Glass Factory Avenue.

CSX said a Norfolk Southern locomotive struck a CSX train, derailing 17 intermodal cars carrying 34 containers.

There were no injuries to the CSX crew and no hazardous materials were released. The CSX train involved consisted of two locomotives, 42 loaded and 13 empty intermodal cars.

According to Norfolk Southern, its crew did seek medical attention for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities say there were no reported hazardous materials that spilled or leaked from the derailment, and both railroads are investigating the incident.

