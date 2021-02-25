Commissioners approve Augusta Farmer’s Market reopening in March
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has voted to allow the Augusta Farmer’s Market downtown to reopen.
The commission passed the decision, 9-1, after the pandemic closed the market in 2020.
This is the only event commissioners have lifted the COVID-19 restrictions for right now. They will now work on a safety plan to allow other outdoor events, dining, or other festivities on city property.
The first day will be March 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the 8th street entrance of the Riverwalk. They will continue to have safety guidelines in place.
