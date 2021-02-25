Commissioners approve Augusta Farmer’s Market reopening in March

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has voted to allow the Augusta Farmer’s Market downtown to reopen.

The commission passed the decision, 9-1, after the pandemic closed the market in 2020.

This is the only event commissioners have lifted the COVID-19 restrictions for right now. They will now work on a safety plan to allow other outdoor events, dining, or other festivities on city property.

The first day will be March 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the 8th street entrance of the Riverwalk. They will continue to have safety guidelines in place.

