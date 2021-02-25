Advertisement

Commissioners approve Augusta Farmer’s Market reopening in March

Bringing fresh food options to Augusta with new market
Bringing fresh food options to Augusta with new market
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has voted to allow the Augusta Farmer’s Market downtown to reopen.

The commission passed the decision, 9-1, after the pandemic closed the market in 2020.

This is the only event commissioners have lifted the COVID-19 restrictions for right now. They will now work on a safety plan to allow other outdoor events, dining, or other festivities on city property.

The first day will be March 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the 8th street entrance of the Riverwalk. They will continue to have safety guidelines in place.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child
These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at...
Burglar in a U-Haul targets 2 Augusta-area churches
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Georgia senators vote for year-round daylight saving time
One injured in trail derailment accident on Glass Factory Avenue
Two trains collide, cars derails in accident on Glass Factory Avenue

Latest News

Two pedestrian incidents reported on Edgefield Rd in two weeks
Two pedestrian deaths raise questions of speeding along local roads
Two pedestrian incidents reported on Edgefield Rd in two weeks
Two pedestrian incidents reported on Edgefield Rd in two weeks
Train derailment in Richmond County
Train derailment in Richmond County
Pandemic complicating hiring efforts in South Carolina
Pandemic complicating hiring efforts in South Carolina