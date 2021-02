EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews responded Thursday morning to a vehicle fire at a local Starbucks.

The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. at a Starbucks at 4237 Washington Road.

Dispatchers were told that the vehicle was fully ablaze.

The fire was under control by 8 a.m., crews at the scene reported.

