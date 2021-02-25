Regulation loop-hole blocks some retirement communities from vaccines

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seniors in Georgia have been eligible to get the vaccine for more than a month.

We’ve seen some nursing homes hold vaccine clinics, but a loophole in CDC regulation has prevented some homes from doing that.

That happened to one retirement community in Evans. And now they’re taking matters into their own hands.

For weeks, the staff at Washington Commons has tried to get their residents vaccinated. They are a senior independent living facility, but a gray area in CDC guidelines leaves them out from receiving vaccines.

Judy Howell is 85 years old. She moved up to Evans to find friends a year ago after her husband passed away.

“When we first shut down, that was kind of hard to take, when that was my purpose for being here,” she said. “One of my closest friends is still waiting to get in.”

A couple of months ago, her purpose changed to finding a vaccine, which she got at University Hospital.

“A lot of our seniors don’t have high-speed internet. They might not drive or have transportation. Their family members may not live in the area anymore,” Barbara Hopkins with Washington Commons said.

Initially, Hopkins says her facility was part of Phase 1A.

But then the CDC changed the guidelines to only include long-term care facilities, which Washington Commons, technically aren’t, despite falling under all the same mandates- like only healthcare personnel allowed inside.

“We fell into this gray area as independent, and we shouldn’t have. Because we are literally a gray area. We are a vulnerable population,” Hopkins said.

So, she started signing residents up herself, bussing them over to AU Health’s vaccination site.

That is, until AU made a phone call to the Richmond County Health Department.

“They said you don’t have to do that anymore. We are going to come to you,” Hopkins said. “When she called me, I hung up the phone, and I literally sat in my chair and cried.”

Now a mobile clinic is coming to Washington Commons next week.

“I just can’t believe they are finally getting it done... Our big hope now is those of us that play cards someday we may be able to sit down at a card table,” Hopkins said.

The Department of Public Health says they expect to be able to vaccinate the majority of residents here next week.

One resident told us they are thrilled to have an opportunity to see their friends again.

And you may remember that $2 million donation by Augusta National and the Community Foundation. Well, that donation is making that mobile clinic happen. The DPH says they will continue those clinics in underserved communities.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.