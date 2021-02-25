Advertisement

Best Buy cuts 5,000 jobs even as sales soared during pandemic

A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best...
A Best Buy store sign is displayed in Arlington Heights, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Best Buys is closing five stores in four states in the next month. The retailer plans to close two Richmond, Va., area stores, along with one store each in Syracuse, N.Y., Carbondale, Ill., and Brockton, Mass.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy said Thursday that it laid off 5,000 full-time store workers earlier this month, even as the company’s sales soared during the pandemic as homebound people bought laptops, TVs and other gadgets.

The company said it cut the jobs because more shoppers are choosing to buy online instead of coming inside its stores.

Best Buy said it will replace the 5,000 full-time employees with 2,000 part-time workers.

Best Buy’s workforce has shrunk in the last year after having to furlough workers when it closed stores during the pandemic.

It currently has more than 100,000 workers, down by 21,000, or 17%, from the year before.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child
These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at...
Burglar in a U-Haul targets 2 Augusta-area churches
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Georgia senators vote for year-round daylight saving time
One injured in trail derailment accident on Glass Factory Avenue
Two trains collide, cars derail in accident on Glass Factory Avenue

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the government needs the help of private businesses in...
McMaster urges private companies to open vaccine sites
A new study suggests even those with mild COVID cases may feel some symptoms months later.
Understanding post-COVID syndrome
Vaccine
Vaccine demand will determine start of next phase, S.C. health officials say
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
File image
Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach with ties to Nassar charged