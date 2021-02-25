Advertisement

Augusta National trespassing suspect blames incident on boredom

Grayson Beveridge
Grayson Beveridge(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies arrested a man who was accused of trespassing on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a deputy responded to a report of a trespasser at the home of the Masters tournament, 2606 Washington Road.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Augusta National security staff members who said they had seen a man on camera in the area of Landscapes Unlimited on the Augusta National property.

The deputy tried to make contact with the man by telling him to stop, but he started running toward a Berckmans Road bridge, according to a report from a deputy.

MORE | Downtown Augusta house fires ruled arson

Other deputies saw the man and he refused to stop for them, as well, according to the report.

Eventually, two deputies pursued him as he ran toward Ingleside Drive, deputies said. He was captured in the 2700 block of that street.

The man was read his Miranda rights and he stated that the reason he tried to sneak onto the property was that “he was bored and wanted to have some fun,” according to the report.

He stated that he was sorry he ran, according to the report.

Augusta National wants to prosecute, according to the report.

The suspect, identified as Grayson Beveridge, 26, of Martinez, was booked into Richmond County jail on suspicion of criminal trespass and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to the report.

Read the report from deputies

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child
These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at...
Burglar in a U-Haul targets 2 Augusta-area churches
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Georgia senators vote for year-round daylight saving time
One injured in trail derailment accident on Glass Factory Avenue
Two trains collide, cars derail in accident on Glass Factory Avenue

Latest News

Car fire
Car catches fire along Aiken-Augusta Highway
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the state Capitol on Dec. 31, 2020.
Kemp offers update on coronavirus efforts in Peach State
File photo
Ga. Capitol roundup: House panel narrowly approves school voucher bill
Keep Augusta Beautiful is accepting applications for the Great Augusta Clean-Up.
Applications being accepted for Augusta neighborhood cleanups