Applications being accepted for Augusta neighborhood cleanups

By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Keep Augusta Beautiful is accepting applications for the Great Augusta Clean-Up.

The Great Augusta Clean Up is part of a nationwide initiative with an estimated 15,000 communities and more than 550,000 volunteers. The aim is to beautify community environments through litter cleanup, greening, education and recycling.

Augusta-Richmond County neighborhood associations and volunteer groups can participate by applying at www.keepaugustabeautiful.com. Send applications at least 14 days before the event. Keep Augusta Beautiful will provide free dumpster services and supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Last year, more than 300 volunteers participated in this program. Personal protection equipment and guidelines for working in a COVID-19 environment were provided to them.

Keep Augusta Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a community improvement nonprofit.

