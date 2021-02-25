Aiken Regional relaxes visitation policies as COVID cases fall, vaccinations rise

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to trend downward and vaccinations increase, Aiken Regional Medical Center is loosening its visitation policies.

Starting Monday, Aiken Regional’s visiting hours will be updated to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the following guidelines:

Emergency department : One visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to the patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.

Inpatient areas are permitted two visitors per day during visiting hours. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. Visitors are encouraged to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.

Labor and delivery/postpartum : New mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one overnight visitor and a total of two visitors during visiting hours.

Intensive care unit : One visitor permitted per day during visiting hours

Progressive care unit: One visitor permitted per day during visiting hours

A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

Outpatient testing/surgery : One visitor may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.

Behavioral health: Visitors are not permitted at this time.

As an additional precaution, visitors must observe the following guidelines while visiting an Aiken Regional facility:

Patients, visitors, medical staff and associates will continue to be screened prior to entry, have their temperature checked and are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth. Neck huggers/gaiters and bandanas are not approved coverings. It is recommended that individuals bring a mask with them. However, if they do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Visitors are requested to wash hands, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.

Visitors must be at least 18 years of age. Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors.

These visitation guidelines and screening protocols apply to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (adult and children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.

Also in the news ...

As of Thursday, Aiken Regional has administered 5,175 COVID-19 vaccinations to hospital associates and eligible Phase 1A community members through 24 vaccine clinics. There are currently 1,698 individuals scheduled to receive first and second doses at vaccine clinics through the end of March. Eligible individuals can search for upcoming, available vaccination clinics at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.