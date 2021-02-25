Advertisement

Aiken crews work to control brush fire on Dyches Road

A News 12 traffic cam shows smoke visible over Aiken as crews battled a brush fire along Dyches...
A News 12 traffic cam shows smoke visible over Aiken as crews battled a brush fire along Dyches Road on Feb. 25, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - City of Aiken crews are battling a brush fire this afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Dyches Road, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety dispatchers.

The area is just south of the University of South Carolina Aiken.

No structures were threatened, but crews were working to get it under control around 1:45 p.m.

The incident came on the same day the Hitchcock Woods Foundation planned a 40-acre controlled burn not far from where the fire broke out. The prescribed burn was set for approximately a quarter of a mile east of the Cathedral Aisle entrance/trailhead. It’s unknown whether the prescribed burn south of Dyches Road actually took took place or whether it was related to the fire.

Also not far away, a fire has reportedly been burning in a Graniteville landfill for vegetation waste.

And on Wednesday, a 30-acre vegetation fire broke out across the Savannah River in Blythe.

The fires have made for a smoky odor and haze over parts of the region at times.

