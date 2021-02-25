Aiken County man gets federal prison term for role in meth ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County resident was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and for violation of his supervised release, according to federal prosecutors.

The case against Christopher J. Ford, 49, arose form an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration into the narcotics distribution activities of Kenneth Evans and Eddie Brockington, according to prosecutors.

Agents learned that members of the conspiracy purchased and distributed large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin for Evans and Brockington, according to prosecutors.

Some of the individuals charged were accused of transporting meth and heroin into South Carolina and then distributing the drug throughout the state. Ford and others were involved in purchasing and distributing meth in the Aiken County area for Evans.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Ford to 10 years in federal prison, followed by eight years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Ford had been on federal supervised release for a prior conviction for conspiracy to distribute meth when he committed this offense. Childs sentenced Ford to a consecutive 12 months in prison for violating his previous supervised release.

The case was investigated by agents of the DEA and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

