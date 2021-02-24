U-Haul driving thieves target 2 Augusta-area churches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in a one of two church burglaries that happened a week ago.
Trevon Donnell Jones, 28, is a suspect in the burglary that occurred last Wednesday at Curtis Baptist Church, 1326 Broad St. in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds Authorities also released a photo of him.
The thief was driving a white Chevrolet U-Haul pickup.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator John Perry at 706-821-1097 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
The case bears similarities to one that happened in Columbia County.
In that incident, also last Wednesday, an iPad was stolen at 6:45 p.m. from the choir room at Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Road.
The suspect in that case was driving a U-Haul rental truck.
Anyone with information on that incident is urged to call 706-541-2800.
