U-Haul driving thieves target 2 Augusta-area churches

From left: Trevon Donnell Jones and the Abilene Baptist Church burglar(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in a one of two church burglaries that happened a week ago.

Trevon Donnell Jones, 28, is a suspect in the burglary that occurred last Wednesday at Curtis Baptist Church, 1326 Broad St. in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds Authorities also released a photo of him.

The thief was driving a white Chevrolet U-Haul pickup.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator John Perry at 706-821-1097 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

The case bears similarities to one that happened in Columbia County.

These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at...
These photos were released by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after an iPad was take at Abilene Baptist Church.(WRDW)

In that incident, also last Wednesday, an iPad was stolen at 6:45 p.m. from the choir room at Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Road.

The suspect in that case was driving a U-Haul rental truck.

Anyone with information on that incident is urged to call 706-541-2800.

