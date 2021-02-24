Advertisement

Teens, 17 & 13, accused of robbing man and stealing his truck

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 17-year-old Daquan Simmons with armed robbery,...
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 17-year-old Daquan Simmons with armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking.((Source: OCSO))
By Ray Rivera
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man and a 13-year-old boy accused of taking a man’s wallet and his truck during an armed robbery in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 17-year-old Daquan Simmons with armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said a 13-year-old boy has also been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia after he was also charged in the incident.

Their arrest stems from an incident on Monday afternoon after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint while meeting a buyer for a cell phone in Roosevelt Gardens.

“He said three individuals took the cell phone at gunpoint and forced him into his truck,” OCSO officials said.

A report states that at some point near Edisto Memorial Gardens, a struggle inside the truck forced the driver to drive into a ditch.

Deputies then took the two suspects into custody, and are searching for another.

Simmons was denied bond on Tuesday. The juvenile will have a hearing in Family Court.

