Advertisement

SC teachers, essential workers could get vaccine next month

SC teachers, essential workers could get vaccine next month
SC teachers, essential workers could get vaccine next month(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top health official says that teachers, grocery store employees, and other frontline essential workers could be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in two to three weeks.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Dr. Edward Simmer told lawmakers Tuesday that some seniors are still struggling to get appointments.

Simmer said he supports vaccinating more seniors to save lives before making others eligible for the vaccine.

Lawmakers are still considering whether to bump teachers up in the state’s vaccine line in a push to reopen schools for in-person learning before the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
Houses burn in major downtown Augusta residential fire
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the...
David Perdue won’t be running for Senate, after all
Gas pump
Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta
What if gas makes your car stop instead of go? It’s happening to local drivers
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Kemp reflects on Ahmaud Arbery’s death, promises changes in Georgia
University Health opens first clinic in Aiken
University Hospital opens clinic to vaccinate community in Aiken Co.
University Health opens first clinic in Aiken
University Health opens first clinic in Aiken
Aiken Co. parents on returning to in-person learning
Aiken Co. parents on returning to in-person learning