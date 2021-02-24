Advertisement

S.C. Driver Suspension Eligibility Week taking place in March

(KCRG)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will hold the 2021 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week next month for drivers with licenses suspended for various reasons.

According to information from the SCDMV, the suspension eligibility week will take place March 15-19. During this week, drivers licensed in South Carolina who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension.

Agency officials said drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

  • Excessive points for someone under the age of 18
  • Operating an unlicensed taxi
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own
  • Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle
  • Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related conviction

Drivers who qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application and visit an SCDMV branch during the eligibility week.

This program is only available one week a year. Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license, according to the SCDMV.

For more information on the program, click here.

