One woman dead after being struck by truck on Edgefield Road

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Around 9:36 p.m., the coroner’s office responded to 1000 block of Edgefield Rd. in North Augusta after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Officials say the incident occurred at 9:28 p.m. A woman was walking across Edgefield Rd when she was struck by a southbound Toyota truck.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Christine Boland of North Augusta. She was pronounced dead on scene from blunt force injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The coroner’s office along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.

No more information is available at this time.

