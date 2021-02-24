Advertisement

One woman dead after being struck by truck on Edgefield Road

(WCAX)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

Around 9:36 p.m., the coroner’s office responded to 1000 block of Edgefield Rd. in North Augusta after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Officials say the incident occurred at 9:28 p.m. A woman was walking across Edgefield Rd when she was struck by a southbound Toyota truck.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Christine Boland of North Augusta. She was pronounced dead on scene from blunt force injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The coroner’s office along with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.

No more information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What if gas makes your car stop instead of go? It’s happening to local drivers
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the...
David Perdue won’t be running for Senate, after all
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Money
Someone bought a $200,000 lottery ticket in Aiken
Gas pump
Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta

Latest News

Columbia County talks new years, improvements and summer school
Columbia County talks new years, improvements and summer school
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Gov. Kemp reflects on Ahmaud Arbery’s death, promises changes in Georgia
University Health opens first clinic in Aiken
University Health opens first clinic in Aiken
Aiken Co. parents on returning to in-person learning
Aiken Co. parents on returning to in-person learning