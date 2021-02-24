Advertisement

‘Make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat’: Kemp talks proposed election law changes

An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election...
An election inspector looks at an absentee ballot as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp says he supports proposed legislation to require photo ID to vote absentee in Georgia elections.

Kemp said because of the large volume of absentee by mail votes in the Georgia 2020 presidential election, it created voter confidence issues. He said the General Assembly is working on systems to secure the votes in elections, while not causing any voter suppression.

“Put in photo ID on absentee votes by mail, just like we do for our in-person voting,” Kemp said. “I think most of our citizens think that that is very reasonable. To make sure that we protect and secure the sacred right that we have to cast a ballot. To do that secretly, and make sure it’s counted.”

MORE | Ga. labor chief could be stripped of power over logjam of jobless benefits

Kemp said he understands activist groups will oppose any election laws, but he wants new common sense security measures to make sure voters are confident they have fair and secure elections.

Georgia senators on Tuesday approved one of several the Augusta Commission unanimously voted on the same day to oppose.

But Democrats decry the measures as based on a lie and aimed at overturning Democrats’ recent electoral success in Georgia.

Senate Bill 67, which passed 35-18 on Tuesday, would require a voter share their driver’s license or other identification number when applying for a ballot.

The person could also send a photocopy of the identification.

The numbers would replace signature verification, which was attacked by former President Donald Trump and others following Trump’s November loss in Georgia.

From reports by WALB and The Associated Press

Most Read

What if gas makes your car stop instead of go? It’s happening to local drivers
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the...
David Perdue won’t be running for Senate, after all
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Money
Someone bought a $200,000 lottery ticket in Aiken

Latest News

Georgia senators vote for year-round daylight saving time
Dominion says the goal of the metering program to ensure that no one group is forced to...
Dominion debates solar penalty as Santee Cooper eyes broadband initiative
S.C. Driver Suspension Eligibility Week taking place in March
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina says former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh...
Former S.C. utility chief pleads guilty to fraud over nuclear plant