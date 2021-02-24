Advertisement

Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta couple has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of their 1-year-old son after they repeatedly turned off his ventilator, according to authorities.

Tyrone Christopher Scott, 34, and Salena Devine Tyler-Scott, 21, both of Augusta, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the death that occurred at 3:45 a.m. Feb. 13 at Augusta University Medical Center, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office records.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, emergency medical crews had taken the child, Travis Scott, to the hospital from the family home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street.

“The accused and co-defendant were given orders by multiple nurses and respiratory therapist not to turn off the victim’s ventilator, however, they went against medical orders and turned off the ventilator on several different occasions,” authorities said in the arrest warrants for the parents.

The offense offense occurred at their home, according to the warrant.

“During the investigation it was found that there was neglect on the part of both listed offenders/parents of the victim ... that led to the death of the victim,” according to a case report from deputies. Coroner Mark Bowen also blamed neglect for the death.

According to the report, authorities learned of the incident on Monday.

The parents are charged with murder and cruelty to children in the first degree and were being held Wednesday in Richmond County jail, according to jail records.

The child’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for an autopsy, according to Bowen.

In addition to Bowen’s office and the sheriff’s agency, the Division of Family and Children Services is investigating the case.

Read deputies’ case report and arrest warrants

