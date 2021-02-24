Local schools make Advanced Placement honors list as Ga. pass rate holds steady

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s Class of 2020 has the 17th-highest Advanced Placement pass rate in the nation, according to data released Wednesday by the College Board.

Georgia’s AP pass rate, and its rank among other states, stayed the same from the Class of 2019 to the Class of 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In a challenging time for schools and students, this is good news as we continue our work to expand advanced learning opportunities to all students,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

The percentage of students earning a 3 or higher on an AP exam was 23.2 percent for Georgia’s Class of 2020, as it was for the Class of 2019. Georgia students recorded stronger AP performance than most Southern states, scoring higher than their peers in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

The percentage of low-income AP test-takers who scored 3 or higher increased in Georgia for the second year in a row, rising from 43.7 percent for the Class of 2019 to 49.4 percent for the Class of 2020. This figure is based on the performance of students who used an AP exam fee reduction, which states look to as a marker of equitable participation for low-income students.

Overall, 38.5 percent of Georgia’s Class of 2020 took an AP exam while in high school. This is a slight decrease compared to the Class of 2019.

Additionally, Woods named the 2021 Advanced Placement Honor Schools. Locally, they include:

A.R. Johnson Magnet High School, Richmond County

Hephzibah High School, Richmond County

Butler High School: Richmond County

Academy of Richmond County, Richmond County

John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, Richmond County

Westside High School, Richmond County

Lucy Craft Laney High School, Richmond County

Grovetown High School, Columbia County

Evans High School, Columbia County

Lakeside High School, Columbia County

Greenbrier High School, Columbia County

Screven County High School, Screven County

