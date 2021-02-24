Georgia senators vote for year-round daylight saving time

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators want to stop changing their clock twice a year, saying shifting from standard time to daylight saving time and back is disruptive.

The Senate voted 46-7 Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 100, which calls for Georgia to observe standard time year-round.

It goes to the House for more debate. States can forgo daylight saving time.

Currently Hawaii and most of Arizona stay on standard time all year.

Republican Sen. Ben Watson of Savannah says studies show more heart attacks and harsher sentences by grumpy judges after residents spring forward or fall back.

Watson’s bill calls for Georgia to permanently observe daylight saving time if Congress allows.

He says surveys show people would prefer more evening daylight.

MORE CAPITOL COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.