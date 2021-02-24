Ga. Capitol roundup: Distance-learning angst helps push school voucher proposals

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican lawmakers pushing to spend public money to pay for private or home schooling say they are responding to parental frustration over lack of in-person schooling.

Opponents of such vouchers say they will sap resources as schools try to help kids harmed by online school and other disruptions.

There are fresh voucher proposals in states with already abundant subsidies for private and home schools and in states where there are none.

Schools have been more likely to stay all-virtual in states controlled by Democrats. Yet the proposals appear more likely to pass in states controlled by Republicans.

One Georgia plan would create educational savings accounts that and parents could use for private school tuition or home-schooling costs.

On Monday, a state Senate committee advanced a bill that would broaden eligibility for a Georgia program that pays for special education students to attend private schools. The Senate Education and Youth Committee voted 6-5 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 47, sending it to the full Senate for more debate.

Supporters say there is a small fraction of students who aren’t served well by public schools.

Opponents say the bill won’t benefit everyone and that it will drain money from public schools at a time Georgia is sending less aid than its funding formula calls for.

Fewer than 5,000 students are served by the current program.

Bill would require certification for sheriff candidates

Aspiring Georgia sheriffs would have to earn their law enforcement certification before they pin on their badge under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 183 on Tuesday. It says that anyone who wants to file to run for sheriff in one of Georgia’s 159 counties must have already be certified by the state Peace Officers Standards and Training Council. The council would also have to attest that potential candidates are in good standing and haven’t been disciplined. Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula says the idea is to raise standards. Now, any sheriff elected who is not certified is required to complete training within six months.

