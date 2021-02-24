Dominion debates solar penalty as Santee Cooper eyes broadband initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says it is discussing an energy metering program that would would potentially make solar energy customer-generators pay more on their bills than before.

Dominion says the goal of the metering program to ensure that no one group is forced to unfairly subsidize the cost of choices made by another segment of their customer base.

The utility company says the approximately 11,000 Dominion Energy customers in South Carolina who use solar on their property also export a lot of it back to the grid. However they also says this means about 740,000 non-solar customers have to pay for maintaining power lines, generation stations and all other associated costs – while also paying for the more cost-efficient energy their utility is producing.

Dominion says it agrees with solar developers on the importance of solar growth in South Carolina, but it can’t forget about so many who are struggling financially.

While Dominion mentioned solar subsidies in their statement, they acknowledge that the law does not allow for the solar subsides to continue, and instead requires a commission to establish solar choice metering requirements.

In closing, Dominion reinforced their decision saying they must strike a balance between customers who choose solar, and those who don’t.

