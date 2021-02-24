One injured in trail derailment accident on Glass Factory Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies report one injury after responding to an accident on Glass Factory Avenue.

Richmond County dispatch confirmed a call of an accident with injuries involving a train came in at 6:02 p.m.

Officials now say the train derailed and deputies are assisting Norfolk Southern Railway.

The accident is causing slow downs, so motorists should avoid the area if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.