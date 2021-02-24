Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry weather expected through Thursday afternoon. Chilly lows in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected around sunrise this morning.

Today will be beautiful with southwest winds between 5-12 mph and sunny skies. Highs will continue to be warmer than average and top out in the mid to low 70s in the afternoon. A dry front will move through the region and stall to our south tonight into Thursday morning.

A few more clouds will show up Thursday as the front stalls to our south. We are expecting to stay dry through Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be variable around the front between 5-12 mph.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday as upper level energy couples with the surface front to produce better ingredients for rain. Scattered showers are expected during the day Friday. The Wedge is also expected to develop Friday, which will likely create a big temperature divide across the region. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 50s are expected Friday, but these temps will be highly dependent on how far south the wedge dips south, not ruling out Friday afternoon temps in the 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. No threat for severe weather or flooding on Friday.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday, mainly for northern CSRA counties. Highs are expected to remain near to slightly above normal this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs on Sunday will be a little warmer in the mid 70s.

