Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies expected this evening into tonight. Winds will be light out of the southwest between 3-5 mph. Lows tonight are expected to drop to the mid and low 40s by early Thursday.

A few more clouds will show up Thursday as the front stalls to our south. We are expecting to stay dry through Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs back in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be variable around the front between 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will increase Thursday night into Friday as upper level energy couples with the surface front to produce better ingredients for rain. Scattered showers are expected during the day Friday. The Wedge is also expected to develop Friday, which will likely create a big temperature divide across the region. Cooler highs in the mid to low 50s are expected Friday, but these temps will be highly dependent on how far south the wedge dips south, not ruling out Friday afternoon temps in the 40s for the northern CSRA. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph. No threat for severe weather or flooding on Friday. Rain chances will be highest for the central and northern CSRA.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible early Saturday and then again Sunday afternoon. Low temperatures early Saturday will bottom out in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday, but we should remain dry for most of the day across the CSRA. Highs in the afternoon will get close to 70.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be much warmer in the mid 50s. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday, but most of the day should be dry. Highs will be very warm and could get close to 80 in the afternoon!

Higher rain chances are expected again Monday with our next incoming front. Highs on Monday will be near 70.

The front will push east of the CSRA Tuesday, which will bring back sunshine and cooler highs in the mid to low 60s.

