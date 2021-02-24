Advertisement

Combined flu, COVID-19 vaccine possible in future, UK virologist says

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccination is a possibility in the future, according to a British virologist.

Wendy Barclay, the head of the infectious disease department at Imperial College London, told UK lawmakers Wednesday that a combination vaccine is the most likely scenario going forward.

The virologist said we’ll have to wait at least until next year to know more about the epidemiology of the new coronavirus variants before a combined vaccine can be developed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What if gas makes your car stop instead of go? It’s happening to local drivers
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the...
David Perdue won’t be running for Senate, after all
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Money
Someone bought a $200,000 lottery ticket in Aiken

Latest News

School hallway (WBAY file photo)
Georgia’s Advanced Placement level holds steady despite pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails owner Jonathan Jones...
Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd
This undated photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows Lawrence Paul...
GRAPHIC: Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 deaths
Mark Butler
Ga. labor chief could be stripped of power over logjam of jobless benefits