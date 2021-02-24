Advertisement

Bill would require certification for sheriff candidates

Bill would require certification for sheriff candidates
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Aspiring Georgia sheriffs would have to earn their law enforcement certification before they pin on their badge under a bill advancing in the state Senate.

The Senate Public Safety Committee voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 183 on Tuesday. It says that anyone who wants to file to run for sheriff in one of Georgia’s 159 counties must have already been certified by the state Peace Officers Standards and Training Council.

The council would also have to attest that potential candidates are in good standing and haven’t been disciplined.

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula says the idea is to raise standards.

Now, any sheriff elected who is not certified is required to complete training within six months.

