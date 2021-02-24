Augusta smells smoky as vegetation burns in Blythe area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A smoky smell was in the air over Augusta on Wednesday after a series of vegetation fires was reported in the Blythe-Hephzibah area.

Crews from the Augusta Fire Department were dispatched multiple times to the area over the course of the day, including around 11:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Bath Edie Road, a few minutes later in the 2100 block of Broome Road and around 2:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of Goolsby Road.

Information from witnesses indicated large swaths burned in a grass fire that generated lots of smoke.

No information was available on the size of the fire or extent of damage.

