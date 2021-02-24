Advertisement

79-year-old man makes first snow angel

‘It’s going to be cold. Ready?’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (Gray News) – There are no age limits on snow angels.

Edward Trejo had never made one before in all his 79 years. Having lived in California, he’d never had the opportunity.

With lots of fresh powder available last week in Oklahoma, the staff at Franciscan Villa, an assisted living facility where he lives, took Trejo out to earn his wings.

“It’s going to be cold. Ready?” one of his caretakers asked as they helped Trejo out of his wheelchair and into the snow. “OK, turn around.”

Soon, he was laying on his back, flapping his arms and legs to the cheers of the staff.

“Are you ready to get up and look at it?”

The answer was yes and now we all get to enjoy it.

Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.
Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.(Source: Franciscan Villa)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Tyrone Scott, 34, and Salena Scott, 21
Local couple arrested in murder of their 1-year-old child
What if gas makes your car stop instead of go? It’s happening to local drivers
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
One woman dead after being struck by truck in North Augusta
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., arrives to speak before Vice President Mike Pence during a "Save the...
David Perdue won’t be running for Senate, after all

Latest News

United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy looks on during a House Oversight...
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Parents charged with murder in infant's death
Parents charged with murder in infant's death
Rise Augusta helps struggling students
Rise Augusta aims to improve literacy for students in poverty
Rise Augusta helps struggling students
Rise Augusta helps struggling students
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen...
FDA says single-dose shot from J&J prevents severe COVID