What if gas makes your car stop instead of go? It’s happening to local drivers

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine stopping at the gas station for a fill-up, and instead of gasoline, you get problems.

“My dad he got gas ... about $30 worth in his truck,” Ebony Baez said.

Baez’s dad filled up his tank at the Shoppers’ Stop on Olive Road, and his car stopped running before he made it down the street.

“He said something felt heavy about the truck and so he was like, ‘It’s got to be that gas,’” Baez said.

MORE | Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta

It was a similar situation at a station on Reynolds Street. The Georgia Department of Agriculture says the location received three complaints.

Officials say they didn’t find any contamination but took samples for further testing.

Meanwhile, Shoppers’ Stop did fail an inspection, and all affected pumps were locked.

As far as Baez’s dad, “the total cost for the car is like $600,” said Baez, who’s hoping for help.

“He was like he was sorry and that he would fix my dad’s car and that he would reimburse him the money for the gas.

“Make sure that’s what you’re pumping before it costs you a lot more.”

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says if you have car problems from gasoline at a station that fails inspection, save your receipt, and you’ll be reimbursed for the gas and the car problems.

