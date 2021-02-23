U.S. attorney for South Carolina is resigning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peter McCoy, the U.S. attorney for South Carolina, announced Tuesday he will be resigning effective 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.

It wasn’t entirely unexpected, as U.S. attorneys appointed by Donald Trump under his presidency have been asked to resign. It’s a standard practice during changes in the presidency, and it led to the resignation in Georgia of Southern District U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine .

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve our great nation and our beloved State of South Carolina as United States Attorney,” McCoy wrote in a resignation letter to President Joe Biden. “Working daily with the dedicated public servants of this office to impartially enforce the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer is a privilege for which I will be forever grateful.”

McCoy began his service as U.S. attorney on March 30, 2020, being first appointed interim U.S. attorney and then receiving unanimous confirmation by the Senate. Before being sworn in as U.S. attorney, he served as chairman of the judiciary committee in the South Carolina House of Representatives and as an attorney in private practice. Prior to his time in private practice, McCoy served for five years as a criminal prosecutor in the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

McCoy led the district of approximately 62 assistant U.S. attorneys, 75 support staff members, and 18 contract support staff members in four divisions across four offices throughout the state.

