Advertisement

U.S. attorney for South Carolina is resigning

Peter McCoy
Peter McCoy(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Peter McCoy, the U.S. attorney for South Carolina, announced Tuesday he will be resigning effective 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28.

It wasn’t entirely unexpected, as U.S. attorneys appointed by Donald Trump under his presidency have been asked to resign. It’s a standard practice during changes in the presidency, and it led to the resignation in Georgia of Southern District U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve our great nation and our beloved State of South Carolina as United States Attorney,” McCoy wrote in a resignation letter to President Joe Biden. “Working daily with the dedicated public servants of this office to impartially enforce the rule of law, defend our Constitution, and make our communities safer is a privilege for which I will be forever grateful.”

McCoy began his service as U.S. attorney on March 30, 2020, being first appointed interim U.S. attorney and then receiving unanimous confirmation by the Senate. Before being sworn in as U.S. attorney, he served as chairman of the judiciary committee in the South Carolina House of Representatives and as an attorney in private practice. Prior to his time in private practice, McCoy served for five years as a criminal prosecutor in the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

McCoy led the district of approximately 62 assistant U.S. attorneys, 75 support staff members, and 18 contract support staff members in four divisions across four offices throughout the state.

MORE | David Perdue won’t be running for Senate, after all

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
Houses burn in major downtown Augusta residential fire
Gas pump
Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
With more and more people getting vaccinated, there are more people than ever that are in need...
Local vaccine recipients play the waiting game for second dose
One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta

Latest News

Screven County dirt roads
Screven County dirt roads still bear scars of recent storms
Dirt
Storms are over but damage lingers on local dirt roads
Should Midway be the site of a casino?
Would casino help or hurt small Ga. town? The debate continues
Georgia Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Lawmakers eye term limits, betting tax and more