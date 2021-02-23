Advertisement

University Hospital resets vaccine clinic; AU hub to be open Thursday

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital has rescheduled its previously delayed second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic was originally set for Feb. 18 but will now be Friday at First Baptist Church of Augusta.

Patients who received their first-dose Moderna vaccine at the church should attend this clinic for their second dose at the same appointment time they received their first dose.

The second-dose clinic had been postponed due to logistical difficulties getting the doses due to winter weather elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, Augusta University Health said its COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Washington Square Shopping Center on Washington Road will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The site holds multiple vaccination stations and is open to Georgia residents eligible under Phase 1A+ by appointment. Schedule online here and follow AU Health’s Facebook page for additional updates.

MORE | Side effects from COVID-19 vaccine could be a good sign, local experts say

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene Monday afternoon after a residential structure fire broke out downtown.
Houses burn in major downtown Augusta residential fire
Gas pump
Ga., S.C. fuel prices rising, but there’s good news for Augusta
Columbia County Fire and EMS crews responded to a fully-involved house fire on Louisville Road...
Harlem home is considered a total loss after flames erupt
With more and more people getting vaccinated, there are more people than ever that are in need...
Local vaccine recipients play the waiting game for second dose
One person is dead following an early morning police chase in Augusta, according to law...
Police chase leaves one dead in Augusta

Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery's mother filed a civil rights lawsuit a year after he was killed.
A year after Arbery slaying, his mother files civil rights lawsuit
Richmond County School System
3,000 Richmond County students to get free digital devices, 4-year data plan
In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 file photo, Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting demonstrates his...
Georgia election officials to hear from Dominion voting machine company
Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Augusta Commission passes resolution against voter suppression