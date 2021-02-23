University Hospital resets vaccine clinic; AU hub to be open Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital has rescheduled its previously delayed second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The clinic was originally set for Feb. 18 but will now be Friday at First Baptist Church of Augusta.

Patients who received their first-dose Moderna vaccine at the church should attend this clinic for their second dose at the same appointment time they received their first dose.

The second-dose clinic had been postponed due to logistical difficulties getting the doses due to winter weather elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, Augusta University Health said its COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Washington Square Shopping Center on Washington Road will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The site holds multiple vaccination stations and is open to Georgia residents eligible under Phase 1A+ by appointment. Schedule online here and follow AU Health’s Facebook page for additional updates.

