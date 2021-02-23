Someone bought a $200,000 lottery ticket in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced two $200,000 winners. The winning tickets were purchased at the AM PM Food Mart #4 at 4225 Hard Scrabble Rd. in Columbia and the 3 Way Food Mart #5 at 755 Silverbuff Rd. in Aiken.

The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Because the ticket holders “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, February 22: 5 - 6 - 9 - 26 - 32 Power-Up: 2

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

More than 5,500 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Monday’s drawing. More than 4,000 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by two when claimed.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.

