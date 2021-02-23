Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup outside Orangeburg

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup early Tuesday in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of St. Matthews Road just north of Orangeburg, according to the patrol.

A 2003 Chevrolet pickup traveling east on St. Matthews struck a pedestrian walking east on the road, according to troopers.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and later died.

The pickup driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

